Guess?, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Guess? in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Guess? stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Guess? has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Guess? by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guess? (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.