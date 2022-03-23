First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

FCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in First Community during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of First Community by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

