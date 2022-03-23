United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

UBSI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.