Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

