Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

