Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CMO Jarrod Streng acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.