Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

