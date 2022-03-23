HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $638.85 million, a P/E ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 60.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 24.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

