Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $954.62.

NYSE:DEO opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $163.41 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.83 and its 200-day moving average is $201.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

