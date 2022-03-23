Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $14,603,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

