Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
