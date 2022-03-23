Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

