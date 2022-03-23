Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 596,336 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 140,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,700,000. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

