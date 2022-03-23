Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.01.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
