Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

