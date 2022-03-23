Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $492,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.