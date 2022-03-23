Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.14.
DY opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $492,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
