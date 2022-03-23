Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $135.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $66.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Popular by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

