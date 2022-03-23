MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Trading Up 0.2%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 13,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 19,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $254,000. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 12.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

