Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.05. 160,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 209,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000.

