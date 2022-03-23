Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $234.14 million, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.