Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.06 ($44.03).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.