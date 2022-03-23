Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €111.91 ($122.97).

PUM opened at €78.08 ($85.80) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €85.29 and a 200 day moving average of €97.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

