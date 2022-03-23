Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.49. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,118 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF comprises 3.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 96.80% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

