Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.60

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.60 and traded as high as $85.35. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $84.18, with a volume of 253,918 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

