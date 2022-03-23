GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Down 7%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 536,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 346,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNA)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and a range of crops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.