Reviewing Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.57 -$487.00 million ($1.86) -1.24 ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.37 -$14.13 million ($0.20) -6.95

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -47.02% -92.01% -45.86% ATA Creativity Global -16.50% -17.00% -6.20%

Volatility and Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gaotu Techedu and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 254.78%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Gaotu Techedu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.