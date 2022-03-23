Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

