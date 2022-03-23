Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.68) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($15.24).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €8.48 ($9.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.05 and a 200-day moving average of €9.24. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.