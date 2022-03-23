Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

