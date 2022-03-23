Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNDSF. HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

