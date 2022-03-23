Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMV Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

TSE IMV opened at C$1.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$148.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

