Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMV Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.
About IMV (Get Rating)
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.