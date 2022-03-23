Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

LFG opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 440,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

