JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Additionally, its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. Nevertheless, normalization of the trading business is expected to hurt the company's fee income growth, going forward. Further, relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company’s margins and interest income. Steadily rising operating expenses remains a major near-term headwind.”

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $142.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

