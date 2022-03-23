Contrasting Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Kingsway Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $1.21 million 30.51 -$50,000.00 $1.25 5.14 Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million 1.45 -$340,000.00 $0.00 -550,000.00

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35% Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63%

Summary

Oxbridge Re beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

