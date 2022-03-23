Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.