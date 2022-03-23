ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61. ON has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

