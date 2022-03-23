ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.
ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.
Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61. ON has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $55.87.
About ON (Get Rating)
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.