Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SHC stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after buying an additional 199,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

