Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $167.60 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average of $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

