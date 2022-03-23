Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

