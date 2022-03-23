So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.

SY stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.49. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 202,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in So-Young International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Company Profile (Get Rating)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

