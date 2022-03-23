So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 25th.
SY stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.49. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
