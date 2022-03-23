Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Up 1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 78,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 84,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.
