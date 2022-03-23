Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12,938.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

