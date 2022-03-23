LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LIQT opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 12,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $76,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,874 shares of company stock worth $268,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

