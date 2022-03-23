Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.7%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.23. 10,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 5,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.92% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

