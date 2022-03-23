Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.67. 36,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 58,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

