Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.52 and last traded at $99.73. Approximately 1,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26.

