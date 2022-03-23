Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.52 and last traded at $99.73. Approximately 1,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.19.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.