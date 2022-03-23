Brokers Offer Predictions for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MMSI opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after buying an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,923,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
