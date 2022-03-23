Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Lowered by B. Riley

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Guess? in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE GES opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

