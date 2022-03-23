Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Woodmark Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $105.90.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,929,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Woodmark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.