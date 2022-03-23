Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kezar Life Sciences in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $909.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.25. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

