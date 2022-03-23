The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
