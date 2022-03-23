Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Largo to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

LGO opened at C$15.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Largo has a 52 week low of C$9.39 and a 52 week high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70.

